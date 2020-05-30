Omaha police use tear gas on George Floyd protesters

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police are using tear gas to disperse hundreds of people that blocked one of the city’s busiest intersections and smashed windows of an empty store after a peaceful gathering earlier in the evening.
Live video showed police trying to push protesters out of the intersection and explosions of tear gas at the intersection of 72nd and Dodge streets, a heavily traveled business district.
Some protesters said they had been hit by rubber bullets. The gathering follows the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis after police officer Derek Chauvin pressed a knee into his neck.