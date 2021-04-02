OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha say a passenger died when a car she was it hit a utility pole and rolled, and the driver of the car was arrested.

The Omaha Police Department says in a news release that the crash happened early Friday morning in north-central Omaha when a BMW sedan left the road, hit a utility pole and flipped over.

Police say 23-year-old Lepree-Ava Carroll-Fansler, of Papillion, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car, 26-year-old Edward D. Purvis Jr. of Omaha, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide caused by driving recklessly.

