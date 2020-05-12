OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha say a man has been shot and another injured trying to escape during a home invasion robbery.
The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in north Omaha, when two suspects broke into a home through a back door and demanded money.
Police say the suspects opened fired, hitting 48-year-old Donald Werth. Another man, 47-year-old Bryan Evans, jumped out a closed window in an effort to avoid the gunfire, causing serious injuries from broken glass.
Police say both victims were taken to an Omaha hospital and are expected to survive. Officers were unable to find the suspects, and no arrests had been reported by late Tuesday morning.