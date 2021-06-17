OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — For the second time in a week, Omaha police have reported the self-inflicted gunshot death of a suspect officers were pursuing.
Police say in a news release that the latest death happened Wednesday night after officers were called for a domestic disturbance at an Elkhorn community apartment.
Arriving officers met a man suspected in the disturbance in the apartment complex parking lot, where officers say he fired at least one round from a rifle at police before he turned the gun on himself. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not immediately give his name. No officers were injured in the shooting.
The incident came after the June 10 self-inflicted gun death of another man who was being chased by Omaha officers.