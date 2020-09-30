OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police plan an an internal investigation after a man shot himself inside the Douglas County Jail.

Twenty-two-year-old Brandon Jennings is hospitalized in critical condition. Police say it’s unclear how Jennings concealed the small gun used in the shooting.

Jennings was arrested Sunday on suspicion of domestic assault and carjacking. Police say Jennings allegedly approached a woman, reportedly his girlfriend, as she dropped off her child at a babysitter’s home.

Police say Jennings assaulted the woman and took her vehicle. He was later arrested and taken to the jail, where he allegedly threatened jail personnel before shooting himself.

