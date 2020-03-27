OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha police officer is among those who have tested positive for the new coronavirus in Nebraska.
A news release from the Omaha Police Department says the officer had recently traveled out of state on vacation and self-quarantined upon return.
Police say the officer had not returned to work since returning.
That news comes as officials noted Nebraska's initial claims for unemployment skyrocketed with the rest of the nation's last week amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The filings rose to nearly 16,000 from a little less than 800 the week before. State Labor Commissioner John Albin says Nebraska's number shattered the previous state record of 4,003 in a single week.