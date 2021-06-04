OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha police officer has been charged with felony counts and placed on leave after being accused of using a gun to threaten teens who pounded on doors in the officer's neighborhood late at night.
Officer Ja'Price Spears appeared in Sarpy County Court on Wednesday on two counts of making terroristic threats and one count of use of a firearm to commit a felony.
Prosecutors say the charges stem from an incident in early April, when the three teens reportedly pounded on doors, including Spears', in Gretna some time after midnight.
Officials say Spears pulled over and detained the teen and handcuffed two of them until Sarpy County sheriff's deputies arrived.
The charges were brought after the teens' parents complained.