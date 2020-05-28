OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police have made an arrest in the weekend shooting death of a man in southeast Omaha.

Police said in a news release that its homicide unit arrested 59-year-old Rickey Bradberry on Wednesday for the early Sunday shooting that killed 48-year-old Charles Rockwood.

Police say Bradberry is being held in the Douglas County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and weapons counts.

Police say officers responding to a report of gunshots around 2 a.m. Sunday found a Rockwood, who had been shot outside a home.

Rockwood died at the scene.

