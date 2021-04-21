OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say it was a sheriff's deputy from neighboring Washington County who fired a gun during an arrest in Omaha earlier this week.
Police say in a news release that two Washington County deputies and an Omaha officer on Monday sought to stop a woman who was wanted on Washington County theft and drug warrants.
Police say that when the truck the woman was a passenger in fled, one of the deputies fired at the truck's tires.
No one was injured, and the woman and driver of the truck were arrested following a short chase.