OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha are investigating the city's latest shooting death that happened early Wednesday.
Police say in a news release that officers were alerted around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday to a shooting near a north Omaha intersection by the city’s ShotSpotter system.
Arriving officers found 37-year-old Timothy Washington III, who was killed in the gunfire.
Police later received reports of two women, ages 33 and 21, who showed up in private vehicles at an Omaha hospital with injuries from the same shooting scene. Police say the women are expected to survive.
No arrests had been reported in the shooting by midmorning Wednesday.