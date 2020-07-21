OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha are investigating the city's latest homicide.
Police say in a news release that officers were called for a shooting just before 6 p.m. Monday in north Omaha. Police say that before officers could reach the scene, the victim was taken by others to a fire station, where he was then rushed to a hospital.
Police say 23-year-old Kevon Green died from his injuries at the hospital. No arrests have been reported in the case, and police have asked the public for information on the shooting.