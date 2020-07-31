OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police have arrested a man after finding another fatally shot in north Omaha.
Police say the shooting happened Thursday night, when officers were called to a home near 31st and Seward streets for a report of shots fired.
Arriving officers found 19-year-old Nuer Yuek with a gunshot wound to the chest. Yuek was taken to an Omaha hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say officers arrested 20-year-old Keat Thon on suspicion of manslaughter, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a stolen firearm. Police say four children also were taken from the home.