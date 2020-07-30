OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha have announced the arrest of a suspect in a hit-and-run crash in that killed an Omaha man who was found alongside a south-central Omaha street.
Police say Friday that 23-year-old Eduardo Torres-Huizar was arrested in Schuyler in eastern Nebraska.
He's accused of fatally hitting 26-year-old Justin Johnson in south Omaha, then fleeing the scene.
The crash happened sometime before 6 a.m. July 20, when a passerby found Johnson unresponsive and injured on the shoulder of L Street near its intersection with 96th Street.
Arriving medics pronounced Johnson dead at the scene.