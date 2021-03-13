OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer says a police officer was shot and critically injured at the Westroads Mall.

The chief said two officers responded to a call at the shopping center Friday afternoon and one was shot. Police Lt. Sherie Thomas said the suspect was later arrested after a chase along Interstate 80 that reached high speeds. S

he said the gun used in the shooting was found when the suspect was arrested. The officer was alert Friday evening and will have to undergo surgery.

