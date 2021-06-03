OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha police officer is facing felony charges after he detained two juveniles who had been pounding on doors in his neighborhood during the early morning hours.

Forty three-year-old Ja’Price Spears is charged with two counts of terroristic threats and one count of use of a firearm to commit a felony. Sarpy County Attorney Lee Polikov said Thursday that in early April, three juveniles were pounding on doors in the town of Gretna, then got into a vehicle.

Polikov said Spears drove after them and got them to pull over, then detained two of the three and handcuffed them until sheriff’s deputies arrived.

