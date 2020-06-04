OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A day after she rescinded a curfew, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced she would reinstate the restriction for Friday night and Saturday night.

Stothert says she took the action after learning from police of five events planned Friday and a large gathering expected Saturday to mark the death of George Floyd after his arrest by Minneapolis police.

The curfew will be stretch from 10 p.m. to 6 p.m. on both nights.

Stothert on Thursday called the move “unfortunate but necessary."  

The move came a day after Stothert said Wednesday she would rescind the curfew.

