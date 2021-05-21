OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man who was captured after he fled to Nicaragua to avoid child pornography charges is being held on $50 million bail.

Douglas County District Judge J Russell Derr imposed the bail Friday on 29-year-old Adam Hawhee. He would have to post $5 million to be released.

Hawhee faces two counts of child enticement, 26 counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of failure to appear in court. Hawhee previously paid $135,000 cash to be released from jail and then didn't appear for court hearings in December. He was arrested in Nicaragua in April and returned to Omaha this month.

Tags

In other news

Nebraska suspect in children's deaths waives extradition

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man charged in the death of his two young children has waived extradition from California.Thirty-five-year-old Adam Price waived extradition during a hearing Wednesday in San Mateo County, California.Price was arrested Sunday in California, hours after his child…