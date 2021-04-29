OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police have ticketed a man accused of posting neo-Nazi recruitment stickers on poles outside a synagogue.
Thirty-year-old Jonathan Ziegler has been cited on suspicion of damage to property and hate intimidation and faces up to six months in jail and a $500 if he's convicted.
Police say surveillance video showed Ziegler on April 9 posting the recruitment stickers around Temple Israel, which is part of the Tri-Faith Initiative campus at 132nd and Pacific streets. The stickers promoted a neo-Nazi group.
Genesis Health Club, where Ziegler had been employed as a trainer, said in a public post Tuesday that Ziegler no longer worked there.