OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say an Omaha man who was test-driving a motorcycle died after crashing it into a wall.

Thirty one-year-old Jake Dunwoody was taking the bike for a spin in the Center Mall parking lot Monday afternoon when he crashed it into a concrete wall.

A witness told police that Dunwoody had made several circles in the lot and seemed to be getting more comfortable with it when he picked up speed and hit the wall.

Police say Dunwoody was taken to an Omaha hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Tags

In other news

Lincoln Public Schools students getting free hotspot service

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lincoln Public Schools has announced it will pay $80,000 to provide Wi-Fi hotspots for students without internet access at home who are now having to learn remotely as schools have closed to slow the spread of COVID-19.