OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say a man shot earlier this week in north Omaha has died of his injuries, and an arrest in the killing has been made.
Twenty three-year-old Jermaine Finley was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder after the death of 25-year-old Jade Lea on Friday.
Police say the shooting happened late Monday evening, and officers who arrived on the scene found Lea with a gunshot wound.
Lea was taken to an Omaha hospital, where he died Friday.
Four other people have also been arrested in connection with the shooting on a range of weapons counts.