OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man has pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and a gun charge in the shooting death last year of a registered sex offender.
Forty four-year-old James Fairbanks entered the plea Thursday in the May 14 shooting death of 64-year-old Mattieo Condoluci.
Prosecutors say Fairbanks showed up at Condoluci's door with a rifle and fired seven shots into Condoluci, a convicted sex offender. Authorities say Fairbanks didn't know Condoluci, but was hunting sex offenders when he shot the older man.
Fairbanks' attorney had suggested before the plea agreement that Fairbanks shot Condoluci in self defense when Condoluci lunged at him in the doorway.