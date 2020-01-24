Omaha man gets prison after 20 years of stalking woman

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a 61-year-old Omaha man has been sentenced to federal prison after he carried out a more than 20-year campaign to stalk and terrorize a woman he met at a church singles club.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for Nebraska says Craig Niedbalski was sentenced Wednesday to more than four years in federal prison for convictions of internet stalking and transporting an explosive with intent to injure.

Investigators say Niedbalski sent the woman more than 100 threatening and sexually explicit letters and postcards, as well as what appeared to be a pipe bomb in 2003 and an improvised explosive device in 2018.

No one was injured.

