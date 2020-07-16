OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — About 90 people staying at an Omaha homeless shelter have been put in isolation after another guest there tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Siena Francis House north of downtown Omaha made the move after becoming aware of the positive case on Tuesday.

The shelter's chief development officer, Chris Knauf, says the unit where the infected man was staying has been deep-cleaned and other common areas of the shelter have been sanitized.

The development comes as state health officials announced new confirmed cases of the virus and several COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday.

