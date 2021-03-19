OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A child care and preschool center in west Omaha has been closed after reporting more than 60 possible cases of COVID-19.
The Douglas County Health Department confirmed the closure Wednesday night of Rosewood Academy Childcare & Preschool. Department spokesman Phil Rooney says the center will remain closed for 10 days as health officials investigate.
Rooney says a small outbreak of an illness at a day care is not unusual, but having one that requires a center to close is rare. So far, health officials have confirmed 23 cases, but expect that number to rise.