OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha-area high school English teacher arrested last month on suspicion of molesting a teen in 2008 and charged with additional abuse counts now faces more charges.

Forty-year-old Andrew McGreevy appeared in court Tuesday to face two more counts of first-degree sexual assault.

The Millard North teacher, who is currently on leave, had already been charged with three other counts of first-degree sexual assault and one count of third-degree sexual assault of a child.

The latest counts involve two women in separate cases who accuse McGreevy of forcing them to perform oral sex.

