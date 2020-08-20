OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha-area high school English teacher has been arrested after being accused of molesting a teenage girl 12 years ago.
Forty-year-old Andrew McGreevy was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault. McGreevy has been a high school English teacher in the Millard Public Schools for four years.
District officials say he's been placed on leave. Police say a woman recently reported that McGreevy molested her in 2008 when she was 17 at the Pizza Shoppe Collective theater in Benson.
She told officials she was backstage at the theater wearing a hospital gown for her role when McGreevy put his hand inside the gown and molested her.