OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Several Omaha-area schools have announced they are canceling classes and closing buildings to deal with the outbreak of the new coronavirus.
Elkhorn Public Schools, Millard Public Schools and Papillion La Vista Community Schools announced Thursday that classes are canceled for Friday before the weeklong spring break next week and use the time to clean and sanitize buildings and equipment.
Bellevue Public Schools also announced its buildings will be closed Friday through the spring break week that ends March 22. during spring break for cleaning.
All Bellevue Public School activities will also be closed during that time.