OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Health officials in eastern Nebraska say they're investigating a string of tuberculosis cases in the Omaha area.

The Douglas County Health Department said Wednesday that 13 people have tested positive for latent tuberculosis, and one child has a confirmed active case of the lung infection.

The department says it has tested 31 people since December, when it learned a person from out-of-state staying with family was diagnosed with TB.

Common symptoms of TB include unexplained rapid weight loss, profuse coughing, night sweats and fever. It is treated with a course of antimicrobial drugs.

