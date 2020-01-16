OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Health officials in eastern Nebraska say they're investigating a string of tuberculosis cases in the Omaha area.
The Douglas County Health Department said Wednesday that 13 people have tested positive for latent tuberculosis, and one child has a confirmed active case of the lung infection.
The department says it has tested 31 people since December, when it learned a person from out-of-state staying with family was diagnosed with TB.
Common symptoms of TB include unexplained rapid weight loss, profuse coughing, night sweats and fever. It is treated with a course of antimicrobial drugs.