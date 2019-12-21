Omaha apartment fire displaces 60 people; no one injured

Tags
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A three-alarm fire at an Omaha Housing Authority apartment building in north Omaha left about 60 people out in the cold, but all got out safely.The fire was reported Friday evening at the Ernie Chambers' Court Apartments. Arriving firefighters saw flames coming from the bu…
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police say a man has died in a construction accident at a downtown Lincoln parking garage.The accident happened Friday afternoon on the top floor of the garage. Police Capt. Todd Kocian says a construction worker was assembling a metal form for a wall when the form fell…
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Officials have awarded a $352 million contract to an Omaha company to build a freeway that will connect two highway on the south side of Lincoln.
BENNINGTON, Neb. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say one person has died in a crash north of Omaha.The crash happened Friday morning in Bennington, at the intersection of Blair High Road and Bennington Road.Investigators say the crash involved a car and a semitrailer. Officials say it appea…
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A federal murder trial date has been set for three men charged in the shooting death last year of a Lincoln woman.A federal judge in Lincoln set trial for April 27. Tawhyne Patterson Sr., Damon Williams and Dante Williams are charged with murder and two counts of attempt…
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The governing board of Southeast Community College in Lincoln has announced that tuition will remain unchanged for the 2020-21 school year.The board voted Tuesday to keep tuition rates flat. That means Nebraska students will continue paying $102 per credit hour next year…
RALSTON, Neb. (AP) — Leaders of the Omaha suburb of Ralston say a $7.5 million gift from the estate of an area piano teacher will go toward revitalizing an area near the Ralston Arena downtown.The donation from LaDonna Johnson, who died in 2016, will go to the Hinge project. The project's ma…
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officers have arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting death of a man in Omaha’s Little Italy neighborhood south of downtown.
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (AP) — A school principal accused of drunken driving has been given probation and conditional jail time.