OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s largest city would get a little bigger under an annexation plan proposed by the mayor.
Mayor Jean Stothert’s plan, announced Wednesday, calls for annexing eight neighborhoods the the western and northwestern parts of the region. Omaha currently has about 468,000 residents, according to 2018 data.
The annexation would bring in an estimated 2,158 more people. The Planning Board will consider the annexation package June 3 and the proposal is expected to go to the Omaha City Council on June 16.
A public hearing is June 23 and a final vote could be July 14.