ANSLEY, Neb. (AP) — Officials in central Nebraska say a pilot has died in a small plane crash in Custer County.

The sheriff's office says the crash happened Saturday, when the office received a report shortly after 1 p.m. that a single-engine plane had failed to arrive at a Colorado airport as scheduled.

The Custer County Sheriff's Office say the wreckage of the plane was found several hours later in a pasture southwest of Ansley.

Officials say the body of the plane's pilot and sole occupant, 74-year-old Keith Walker of Mason City, was found in the wreckage.

Tags

In other news

Nebraska sheriff found guilty of misconduct

DAWES COUNTY - A Nebraska sheriff was found guilty of official misconduct for refusing to accept a man into his jail who was wanted out of South Dakota for kidnapping and sexual assault.

Dismissal upheld in Nebraska lawsuit over woman's slaying

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has upheld the dismissal of a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the parents of a woman whose ex-boyfriend was convicted of killing her hours after his release from a psychiatric clinic.