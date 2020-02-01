Officials: 2 Nebraska teen offenders escape twice in one day

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Officials are investigating how a pair of Nebraska juvenile offenders managed to escape custody twice in a 24-hour period.

The incident began Tuesday night when the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney reported two teen offenders missing.

Early the next day, deputies in neighboring Seward County found an abandoned stolen car and followed footprints in the snow to find the two escaped juveniles.

By Wednesday afternoon, York County officials received a report that a transportation van taking the teens back to Kearney had been stolen.

York police later found the teens and took them back to the Kearney youth center.

