FILLEY, Neb. (AP) — The state Fire Marshal's office has identified a woman killed in a southeastern Nebraska house fire last week.

Investigators say an autopsy identified the woman as 20-year-old Courtney Knepp, of Beatrice. Preliminary results indicate the cause of death was smoke inhalation related to the fire in Filley.

Two others injured in the fire, 21-year-old Jayden Maguire and 20-year-old Tyler Reed, both of Filley, are being treated a Lincoln hospital, and both remain in critical condition.

The State Fire Marshal Agency confirmed in a news release Thursday that a propane leak caused the fire early Saturday.

Tags

In other news

Sheriff: 9-year-old Nebraska boy fatally shot while hunting

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Officials in southeast Nebraska say a 9-year-old boy was shot and killed while hunting with his father. The incident happened early Sunday morning at Branched Oak Lake northwest of Lincoln, where the boy was pheasant hunting with his father.