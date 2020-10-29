FILLEY, Neb. (AP) — The state Fire Marshal's office has identified a woman killed in a southeastern Nebraska house fire last week.
Investigators say an autopsy identified the woman as 20-year-old Courtney Knepp, of Beatrice. Preliminary results indicate the cause of death was smoke inhalation related to the fire in Filley.
Two others injured in the fire, 21-year-old Jayden Maguire and 20-year-old Tyler Reed, both of Filley, are being treated a Lincoln hospital, and both remain in critical condition.
The State Fire Marshal Agency confirmed in a news release Thursday that a propane leak caused the fire early Saturday.