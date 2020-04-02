LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Officials say hunters have killed seven mountain in northwest Nebraska's Pine Ridge area.
They took the limit of three males and one female in the area’s south subunit, ending its season Feb. 5.
Hunters needed an extended season in the north subunit to take two males and one female. The season ended Tuesday.
Before the hunt, the Pine Ridge area was home to an estimated 59 mountain lions. Officials say the current number is unclear, because even though seven were killed, others likely were born or have moved into the area.