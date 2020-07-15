NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — Sheriff's officials in central Nebraska have identified two men killed in a head-on crash involving a car and semitrailer as Iowa residents.
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says in a news release that the crash happened Tuesday evening on U.S. Highway 83 about seven miles north of North Platte.
Investigators say a northbound car crossed into the southbound lanes directly into the path of the truck, which tried but could not avoid a head-on crash.
Deputies say both vehicles caught fire, and two men in the car died at the scene.
Authorities later identified the driver killed as 32-year-old Robert Islas and his passenger as 59-year-old Gilbert Vasquez, both of Sioux City, Iowa.
The truck driver suffered minor injuries.