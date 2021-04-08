BLUE SPRINGS, Neb. (AP) — Officials in southeastern Nebraska say a child has died in an early-morning house fire that saw four other people taken to hospitals with burn injuries.
Firefighters were called to the blaze around 4 a.m. Thursday in Blue Springs. Officials say the house was fully engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived.
Beatrice Fire Captain Corey Lieneman said the child who died was found in a bedroom of the home. Lieneman says another person was taken to a Lincoln hospital with life-threatening burn injuries, while three others were taken to Beatrice Community Hospital in stable condition.
Officials have not released the names of the victims.