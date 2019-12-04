NORTH PLATTE - The central Nebraska city of North Platte is moving to add vaping and e-cigarettes to its public no-smoking ban.
The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to give first-round approval to ban alternative nicotine products and electronic nicotine delivery systems to its tobacco regulations.
The measure also would raise the minimum age from 18 to 19 for using, buying or possessing such products.
Minors could possess them in their home under “direct supervision” of a parent or guardian, as they now can with tobacco products. The proposed ordinance must be approved twice more to be enacted.