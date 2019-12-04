LINCOLN - A North Carolina man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for driving to Nebraska to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex.
Federal prosecutors for Nebraska said in a news release that 27-year-old Alexander Kingston, of Monroe, North Carolina, was sentenced Tuesday in Lincoln's federal court after earlier pleading guilty to enticement of a minor.
Investigators say Kingston had met the girl through social media and told her he would drive to Lincoln to meet her and a friend of the girl’s.
Prosecutors say the mother of the girl alerted police in March after finding sexually explicit messages Kingston had exchanged with the girl.