New home sought for genealogical society's collection

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Lincoln-Lancaster County Genealogical Society needs a new home for its 8,000-piece collection.The collection's been housed at the Union College library for the past 30 years. But the college has decided to turn the collection space into a student tutoring center.Mich…
KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — One of two people who attacked a staff member before escaping the state's Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney more than a year ago has been imprisoned.Court records say 18-year-old Edward Gonzales was sentenced Friday to five to 10 years in prison for th…
A 49-year-old man is suspected of beating to death Lincoln man who'd been dating the same woman.
GRETNA, Neb. (AP) — A driver was fatally injured and his passenger hospitalized after a collision on Interstate 80 in eastern Nebraska's Sarpy County.The crash occurred around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, near where the interstate courses over Nebraska Highway 370 east of Gretna.Authorities say one car…
GRETNA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has scheduled a beginners workshop on bird carving.It will be held March 29 at the Schramm Education Center on Nebraska Highway 31 south of Gretna. The free workshop will be led by the Central Flyway Decoy Collectors & Carvers Cl…
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal prosecutors for Nebraska say an Omaha couple has been sentenced for filing fraudulent claims for government payments associated with their child care business.Prosecutors say 32-year-old Abdikadir Miji was sentenced to eight months in federal prison and ordered to …
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man has been imprisoned for shooting to death a man in the backseat of his car.Jesse Wilson was sentenced Wednesday to 58 to 70 years in prison. Wilson had reported that Stacy Talbot was in the backseat of Wilson's car with two other people when Talbot began hi…
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A woman died Wednesday morning in a two-car crash on a snowy road south of Lincoln.