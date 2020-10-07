OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — For a second time, Nebraska's largest city has extended a requirement for residents to wear face masks in public to try to slow resurging coronavirus numbers.
Omaha’s City Council voted Tuesday to extend its mask requirement to just before Thanksgiving. It was due to expire on on Oct. 20.
Everyone in Omaha is required to wear face coverings in most indoor public spaces where they aren't able to maintain enough distance from others.
The vote came as University of Nebraska Medical Center officials warned that the state is entering a dangerous period as coronavirus cases increase, cooler weather drives more activities indoors and influenza season approaches.