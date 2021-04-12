GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A 27-year-old Nebraska woman has died after her vehicle struck the back of a tractor on in Howard County.
The Nebraska State Patrol says Ashley M. Hurley of Grand Island was pronounced dead at a local hospital. A juvenile in her vehicle was treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital.
The Howard County Sheriff’s Office determined that Hurley was northbound on Highway 281 about 30 miles north of Grand Island at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday when the vehicle she was driving hit the rear of a slow-moving tractor. The tractor driver was not injured.