KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — An Elm Creek woman who was involved in a 2018 crash that killed three people has been given one year of probation, fined $500 and had her driver's license revoked for 60 days.

Thirty-eight-year-old Kasey Rayburn also must spend two days in jail for her driving under the influence count. Rayburn was driving an SUV near Elm Creek when she collided with a car that failed to stop at a stop sign.

Three passengers in the car died and a fourth was injured. The car's driver, 21-year-old Angelique Kampmann, faces trial on charges of manslaughter, driving under the influence and causing serious injury.

