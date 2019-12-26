The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers were called Tuesday morning to a theft and assault at a truck stop in Sidney.
The suspects had left and when a trooper tried to stop their vehicle on the freeway, it slowed to about 50 mph and a woman jumped out and started running.
A trooper caught the woman, identified as 20-year-old Kaniya Coleman of Portland. The SUV then stopped and troopers arrested 22-year-old driver Quavaria Griffin, of Portland, and 27-year-old passenger Ellis Dickerson of Whitehall, Pennsylvania.
Troopers arrest the three people on drug charges. Coleman was treated for her injuries.