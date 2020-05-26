GIBBON, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says it has arrested four people from Illinois — including a driver accused of leading troopers on a chase exceeding 170 mph.
The patrol says the arrests came Monday night, about 24 hours after a trooper had tried to pull over a Chevrolet Camaro for speeding on Interstate 80 near York.
The patrol says the car fled, reaching a speed of 174 mph before troopers later found it abandoned at Gibbon High School.
On Monday night, troopers pulled over a Jeep and found the suspected driver of the Camaro, 22-year-old Tyler Liles, of Creve Couer, Illinois, inside.
The driver of the Jeep and two other people also were arrested.