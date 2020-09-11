LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol has arrested two people following a pursuit in north Lincoln during which the fleeing driver struck two troopers’ cruisers.
The pursuit lasted about 10 minutes It began at about 1:30 a.m. when a trooper tried to make a traffic stop on a Dodge Durango for failure to maintain its lane.
The Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release that the driver swerved toward troopers’ cruisers on multiple occasions. A trooper was able to successfully perform a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the Durango to a stop.
The suspect was apprehended after trying to then flee on foot.