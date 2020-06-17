LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in south-central Nebraska turned up five pounds of cocaine in a suitcase.
The patrol says in a news release that a trooper stopped a sport utility vehicle heading east Monday afternoon on I-80 near Lexington.
During a search of the SUV, troopers found the cocaine hidden inside a backpack inside a suitcase in the cargo area.
The patrol says the SUV's driver, a 40-year-old woman from Buffalo, New York, was arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking and taken to the Dawson County Jail.