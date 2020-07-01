MCCOOK, Neb. (AP) — State police have arrested a southwestern Nebraska sheriff's deputy accused of using his patrol car to chase down his wife and of threatening her with his service weapon.

The Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release Tuesday that troopers had arrested Red Willow County Sheriff's Deputy Justin Dice on suspicion of making terrorist threats, domestic violence, official misconduct and willful reckless driving.

Investigators say that on May 31, the 28-year-old Dice used his patrol vehicle to chase a vehicle driven by his wife, nearly running her off the road.

The patrol says the couple's two young children were in the wife's car at the time. The patrol accused Dice of pointing his gun at his wife on May 13.

Tags

In other news

Former longtime Boys Town leader who oversaw expansion dies

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Former longtime Boys Town director Rev. Val Peter has died at age 85 Peter oversaw a significant expansion of Boys Town’s programs during his tenure but still managed to connect personally with many of the children who lived at the home’s campus just outside Omaha.

Nebraska's largest school district reveals fall reopen plan

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's largest school district has announced it will open up in-person classes a week earlier than planned and require all students, staff and others to wear masks on school grounds to try to fight the spread of the new coronavirus.