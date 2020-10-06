OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The owner of a Nebraska outfitting company has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison for the illegal transport, purchase and sale of wildlife in interstate commerce.
Federal prosecutors say that 30-year-old Jacob Hueftle was sentenced Monday to 30 months in federal prison for a single count of conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
Hueftle, the owner of Hidden Hills Outfitters of Broken Bow, pleaded guilty to the count in July.
The government contends Hidden Hills Outfitters, Hueftle and other conspirators provided guiding and outfitting services to hunting clients for the unlawful killing of at least 97 animals in violation of Nebraska law.