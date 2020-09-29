LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a 19-year-old who is suspected of ramming two unmarked patrol cars and another vehicle to escape being arrested last week in Lincoln on several felony warrants.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies spotted Duop Wiyual Duop around 2 p.m. Monday. Sheriff Terry Wagner said they tracked him down with the help Nebraska State Patrol Airwing and arrested him after a foot chase.
Afterward, they recovered a loaded 9 mm Glock that he is accused of throwing.
Wagner said Duop was booked into jail on his original felony warrants, carrying a concealed weapon and charges from last week’s hit-and-runs.