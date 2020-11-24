LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man who was convicted of sex trafficking two teenage girls was sentenced Tuesday to 47 years in federal prison.

Thirty three-year-old Devin L. Ashford  of Lincoln was convicted by jurors in August of sex trafficking of a minor; production of child pornography; sex trafficking by means of force, threat, fraud or coercion; and interstate travel for prostitution.

U.S. District Judge John Gerrard also sentenced him on Tuesday to 10 years of supervised release after he finishes his prison term.  

Police said Ashford used social media to recruit young women to engage in prostitution and work for him.

